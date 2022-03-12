BELLEVUE, Wash. — A family whose house was partially destroyed in a landslide is seeking more than $5 million in damages from the city of Bellevue, claiming the city is responsible.
John and Barbara Surdi’s home on 139th Place slid off its foundation and partially collapsed January 17, KIRO-TV reported.
Their tort claim, filed Thursday, says an 8-inch diameter water pipe, which was owned and maintained by the city, burst and caused the landslide. It says the pipe was made of asbestos concrete and was more than 50 years old.
Those types of pipes are prone to cataclysmic failure, according to city records.
The Surdi’s lawyers cited a city report from HDR Engineering in 2012, which warned Bellevue to replace the asbestos concrete pipes.
The engineers’ warning about the pipe was quoted in the claim: “When it fails, it fails catastrophically, causing not only utility damage, but private property damage.”
The Surdi’s claim said they were injured from being thrown out of bed during the slide. They also said they now have post-traumatic stress disorder and have also passed out from the stress.
The city said it is still investigating the slide and have not ruled out natural causes. The city is demolishing the house in an agreement reached with the family.