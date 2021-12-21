Finding the perfect children’s Christmas book is an especially important task at one Clarkston residence.
Each year, Cindy and Rod Larson decorate their house, Christmas tree and front yard based on the book they have selected. Over the holidays, that same book will be read more than 100 times to visitors who stop by for a special story, a homemade ornament and treats.
Cindy, who chose “The Broken Ornament” as this year’s book and theme, slowly turns the pages of the book as she reads aloud to guests at her Clarkston Heights home. She said the words and colorful illustrations appeal to her because the importance of memory making is part of the story.
“Christmas is more than the tree, more than the gifts,” she said. “It’s building the memories.”
As a reminder of this year’s book selection and its meaning, everyone who hears the story at her house is given a clear ornament filled with shards from shattered ornaments, along with a message, “A broken ornament releases its memories to create new ones.”
The Larson’s book-themed Christmas tradition started as an annual window-decorating project that evolved into the story-telling, ornament-making and treat-eating event shared with friends and family.
“In 1982, our daughter came home from school and announced that the Christmas window for that year needed to be like church windows by her school,” Cindy said. “She attended Grantham Elementary in Clarkston, and her bus would drive past the churches on Diagonal (Street) which have beautiful stained glass windows.”
With crayon shavings, waxed paper, electrical tape and an iron, the family created a stained glass window in their living room. The project brought to mind a book Cindy received in third grade, “The Wonderful Window.”
“It is a story of a girl who breaks a church window just before Christmas, and through the magic of the season, the makeshift window made by the girl and her friends is transformed into a magnificent stained glass window.”
The link between the cherished book and the Larson’s homemade stained glass window inspired the annual activity, which is now nearing the four-decade mark.
“Instead of decorating the window, the house and the yard are decorated to reflect the message in the story. As a memory of the story, an ornament is made and given to the listeners.”
What began as a small gathering has grown to more than 150 people stopping by in December to hear the story. “We have families that come back year after year,” Cindy said.
Inside their festive house, all of the books that have played a part in the tradition are on display, and the Christmas tree is loaded with the ornaments from past stories. Each one sparks memories, Cindy said.
The decorating really took off when the “Polar Bear Express” was the theme, she said. A train was set up in the front yard, and everyone got a bell ornament. “It exploded from there.”
The craziest year was in 2008, when “Russell the Sheep” dominated the Christmas decor, and actual sheep were in the front yard.
“It was a great time,” Cindy said. “The kids probably remember that story the most.”
When people are still focused on pumpkins, Cindy begins her quest to find the perfect book. Last year, she asked to see the new Christmas selection at a Barnes and Noble in Utah, and the manager took her to a cart in the back of the store.
“That was before Halloween,” Rod said. “There weren’t any Christmas books out yet.”
Each story needs to have a meaningful life lesson or reflect an attribute of Christ, Cindy said. She and her husband, who are both retired, are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Clarkston. They have four children and 11 grandchildren who look forward to the books and poems each year.
One of Cindy’s personal favorites is “The Christmas Humbugs,” which showcased some mischievous green bugs and her motto:
“Christmas spirit is not about the gifts, the wrappings or the bows,” Cindy read from the treasured book. “Christmas spirit is the joy, the laughter, the loving way it shows.”
