PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of a 31-year-old woman who died after she tried to run across U.S. Highway 26 at night has agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit in exchange for $305,000 from the two drivers who struck her.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the family of Savannah Munden was scheduled to go to trial this week against the first driver, who was drunk when he hit Munden on an on-ramp near downtown Portland. Police said Brent McCune had a blood alcohol level of 0.22 percent more than two hours after his car struck Munden on Aug. 8, 2016.
The legal limit for driving is 0.08 percent.
McCune was sentenced to 30 days in jail for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run driving.
He wasn’t prosecuted for causing Munden’s death because prosecutors couldn’t determine whether a sober driver would have been able to avoid hitting Munden.