OROFINO — A family of six was taken to Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino after a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 2 on Harmony Heights Loop Road.
The accident was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2019 Dodge 1500 in which the family was traveling went over the embankment of the road.
All occupants were found alive; some were wearing seat belts and others were not, the sheriff’s office said.
All occupants were taken by ambulance to the hospital with varying injuries. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.