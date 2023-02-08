The family of a homicide victim, John A. Mast, has filed a lawsuit against the suspect and the victim’s ex-wife for wrongful death, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and fraud.
The suit was filed by Robert J. Mast, the slain man’s father, along with Steven R. Mast, Michael W. Mast and Betty R. Troyer, who are John Mast’s siblings. The defendants in the lawsuit are James R. Brashear, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of John Mast, and Rebecca Brashear-Mast, the ex-wife of John Mast, according to the lawsuit complaint that was filed Friday.
The lawsuit seeks damages for funeral costs, expenses for selling John Mast’s real estate property, damages because John Mast was killed by a firearm; and attorney fees.
According to the document, John Mast and Brashear-Mast divorced in 2020 and had a custody dispute over their two children. During this time Brashear-Mast made allegations that John Mast had sexually abused the children, which were investigated by law enforcement and were found to be unfounded.
According to an article from the Dickinson Press of Dickinson, N.D., Williams County Judge Josh Rustad ruled in May 2020 that there was no evidence John Mast abused his children or wife after a domestic violence allegation and granted John Mast unsupervised custody every other weekend.
The lawsuit alleges that Brashear-Mast continued to make allegations that the children had been sexually abused by John Mast, which Brashear was also aware of. When the Brashear family was notified that the children would have a visit with their father, they made unsuccessful attempts to prevent the visitation through Child Protective Services and the Nez Perce County Courthouse. John Mast and Brashear-Mast allegedly agreed to exchange the children Feb. 5, 2021, at the Rosauers parking lot in the Lewiston Orchards, according to the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Brashear drove to the custody exchange by himself without the children. Brashear-Mast then allegedly emailed John Mast that the children would be at the Rosauers parking lot for the exchange.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the criminal case against Brashear, he allegedly shot John Mast in the chest and then in the back when he was running away. John Mast’s siblings, Steven Mast and Troyer, witnessed the alleged slaying, according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, the first count of wrongful death alleges that because John Mast was killed in a wrongful and violent manner and that his father, Robert Mast, is entitled to damages. As an heir under Idaho’s wrongful death statute, Robert Mast can receive damages, including loss of financial support, care and society.
The count of intentional infliction of emotional distress in the court document alleges that Steven Mast and Troyer were emotionally and mentally distressed witnessing the death of their brother and the alleged action by Brashear was also a negligent infliction of emotional distress.
The final count of fraud against Brashear-Mast alleges false statements were made when she allegedly emailed John Mast stating that the children would be at the Rosauers parking lot for the exchange when Brashear had already left without the children.
The lawsuit also requested a trial by jury of no less than 12 people.
The first-degree murder trial for Brashear is scheduled for August.