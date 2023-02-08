The family of a homicide victim, John A. Mast, has filed a lawsuit against the suspect and the victim’s ex-wife for wrongful death, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and fraud.

The suit was filed by Robert J. Mast, the slain man’s father, along with Steven R. Mast, Michael W. Mast and Betty R. Troyer, who are John Mast’s siblings. The defendants in the lawsuit are James R. Brashear, who is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of John Mast, and Rebecca Brashear-Mast, the ex-wife of John Mast, according to the lawsuit complaint that was filed Friday.

