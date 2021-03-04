Family fliers

A family flies kites while out on a walk along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a sunny Wednesday morning. More sun and a high of 62 are expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today.

 Mary Stone/Tribune

A family flies kites while out on a walk along the Lewiston Levee Parkway Trail on a sunny Wednesday morning. More sun and a high of 62 are expected in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today.

Tags