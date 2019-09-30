SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A multi-racial Washington family has raised concerns after Ku Klux Klan symbols were spray painted on multiple trees near their home.
KOMO-TV reported that the Anderson family has had tough conversations about race with their four adopted children, but the racially offensive graffiti crossed a line.
The Snohomish family said the teenage son discovered the KKK symbols on six to eight trees as he walked through the woods right next to their house heading to the lake.
Snohomish County deputies said an investigation is underway.
Authorities said they have not received any other reports and they do not have any leads.
The family said the community is usually friendly and welcoming, but a conversation clearly needs to happen.