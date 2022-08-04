A photo taken with a drone Wednesday shows the aftermath of the fire off Tammany Creek Road in Lewiston that destroyed two structures Tuesday. The Ortiz-Lamm family lost almost all of their possessions in the fire, and fundraising efforts to benefit them are underway.
Family members, from left, Melba Lamm, Dawn Ortiz, Mike Ortiz, Guinevere Ortiz, Jacquelynn Ortiz and Alan Lamm pose for a holiday photo. The family was displaced from its home by a fire in the Tammany Creek Road area.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A four-generation family survived with only the clothes on their backs Tuesday after a wind-whipped fire destroyed their home in the Tammany Creek Road area south of the Lewiston Orchards.
Fundraising efforts are now underway to benefit the Ortiz and Lamm families, who lost their house, vehicles, campers and almost everything else in the fire, according to fundraising information being distributed Wednesday.
The Ortiz family consists of Dawn and Mike, and children Guinevere, 6, and Jacquelynn, 2. They lived with Dawn’s father, Alan Lamm, and her grandmother, Melba Lamm.
Donations can by made at Potlatch Federal Credit Union, under the Ortiz Family Fire Fund, or online at bit.ly/3OS5R6Y. The online fundraising campaign had generated more than $9,000 as of Wednesday evening.
Items for donation, in particular clothing, can be dropped off at 1731 Cedar Ave. in Lewiston, or by calling or texting (208) 791-7034. Here are the family’s sizes: Dawn (shirt size L, pant size 16), Mike (shirt size XL, pant size 36 by 32), Guinevere (size 6X, shoe size 1), Jacquelynn (size 4T, shoe size 10), Alan (shirt size 2XL, pant size 40 by 30) and Melba (shirt size L, pant size L).
The family is staying in a hotel until a rental can by found, according to family friend Katie Hollingshead, who is helping organize the fundraising efforts.
The family lost a dog, Kadence, and a cat, Romero, in the fire, but two other dogs survived.