McCall — There are few things Cori Rice would rather do than help families debate the finer qualities of Christmas elves or find a new ornament to commemorate their latest family vacation to McCall.
Rice, who owns The Christmas House at 136 E. Lake St., recently decided to retire and put the holiday gift and décor shop up for sale after 25 years in business.
“I’m hoping that somebody will pick it up where I left off and enjoy it for the next several decades like I have,” said Rice, 52, of Lake Fork.
Rice’s favorite memories of the shop include children telling their parents that “Santa lives here” and witnessing the store’s holiday magic wash over customers young and old.
She bought The Christmas House in 2016 from her mother, Bonnie Bertram, who opened the business in 1997 inside The Pancake House, which closed last December after 43 years in business.
Rice moved The Christmas House to its current location in downtown McCall in January 2020 in anticipation of The Pancake House being sold, and to give the business its own identity.
The Pancake House building at 209 N. 3rd St. is being converted to a Natural Grocers store that is set to open Jan. 18, but a piece of the iconic restaurant lives on through The Christmas House, Rice said.
Customers at The Christmas House’s new location commonly still associate the store with The Pancake House and ask Rice if it is the same business.
“The Pancake House and The Christmas House have been synonymous for many, many years,” Rice said. “People who aren’t from this area thought that it went away when The Pancake House went away. They are beyond thrilled to know that it’s still here and that they have found it again.”
The Christmas House was originally inspired by Calico Gifts, a gift shop that Bertram opened in downtown McCall in the early 1990s with a business partner, Rice said. Each room in the gift shop featured a different theme, with merchandise ranging from year-round gifts and trinkets to holiday décor.
“The Christmas room out-produced the other rooms, hands down,” Rice said.
That led Bertram to devote room in The Pancake House to just selling Christmas items in November 1997. The Christmas House grew larger through the years with The Pancake House, which moved into a new, bigger building in 2002 and was expanded again in 2007.
Meanwhile, Calico Gifts inspired Rice in 2019 to open the Silver Linings Gift Shop & Boutique, a sister shop to The Christmas House that is in the same building and is included in the sale.
Despite moving away from the popular restaurant in 2020, The Christmas House has continued to thrive in downtown McCall. However, Rice decided to sell after a battle with cancer, from which she is in remission, left her physically unable to run the business without extra help.
“My new normal is very different than what it was going into that battle,” she said. “Being unable to hit the ground running every day takes a little bit of the joy out of it for me.”
The asking price for the business is $450,000, with an inventory value of $120,000, according to an online listing. The sale includes all holiday gifts and décor, furniture, displays, branding and a list of vendors for merchandise. The building occupied by the business is leased and not included in the sale.
Rice hopes to complete the sale as soon as possible and said there are currently multiple interested buyers. Still, she is cherishing one last Christmas running the business.
“Listening to Christmas carols on my way out the door, I just can’t think of anything better,” she said. “After all these years, why not end on a high note?”