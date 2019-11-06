PINESDALE, Mont. — It’s not every day that someone has the chance to experience a miracle.
On Friday morning, Melissa Allred is certain that she and her eight children witnessed three in their Pinesdale home.
In the wee morning hours last Friday, the family’s pregnant mini-Aussie named Abby acted like she needed to go outside. Allred’s son got up, put her out and then fell back asleep before the family dog came back inside.
“Come morning, the kids were asking ‘where’s Abby?’ ” Allred said Saturday. “We found her outside in the dog house. We could hear the puppies, too.”
As the family gathered up Abby and her brand-new puppies, they discovered that three were up against the back of the dog house. They were frozen and lifeless.
“My children were all crying and my son was devastated,” Allred told the Ravalli Republic. “I told them that God loves all his creations and not to give up.”
So they gathered up the three lifeless puppies, wrapped them in warm towels, held them against their chests and started to rub them vigorously.
At first, nothing happened.
But they didn’t quit. They kept rubbing and hoping. After almost an hour, Allred’s 14-year-old daughter, Anna, said she thought she heard the puppy that she had held against her chest let out a squeak.
“And then she said she thought she saw it move its head,” Allred said. “And then it opened its mouth.”
A short time later, the puppy in Emily’s hands began to move too.
That left only one. Allred’s 16-year-old son, Paul, said he hadn’t felt a thing. He was afraid that his wouldn’t survive.
“I told him that God had given us two and we can’t give up. Just keep rubbing it,” Allred said. “And then, a few minutes later, the third one squeaked too.”
And then everyone started crying again.
“When we brought those puppies inside, they were lifeless,” Allred said. “It was 20 degrees outside. They were frozen and limp. It was hard to believe that they could possibly survive.”
The three puppies were initially too weak to nurse. A local veterinarian provided a milk replacement formula and a syringe so the family could feed the three. By Saturday morning, the puppies were nursing with their brothers and sisters in a puppy-pile of seven.
“They are all doing well now,” Allred said. “I know that this was a miracle. I think it was for my kids. God wanted to show them that He was real. We’re all so excited that this happened.”
They haven’t had a chance yet to name the puppies.
“I think we should call one of them Miracle,” said her 6-year-old daughter, Emily. “That’s what they are. They are miracles.”