One of the best ways to spend a cold, rainy Saturday is getting together with kindly folks and creating something beautiful.
That’s what a group of children and adults were doing Saturday at the monthly family art day at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts and History. The event is held the second Saturday of every month throughout the year and allows people to do arts and crafts for free. Depending on what else is going on around town, the art day draws between 10 and 50 people every month.
Zelie Taylor, 4, dipped a brush into water and dabbed the paint of a watercolor tray before adding a multiflora range of colors to a page.
“It’s a happy face,” Zelie said.
Her brother, Solomon, 7, was intent on drawing a rocket ship juxtaposed beside something a little less complex.
“Behind it, I’m drawing a little plaything and I have a plaything, too,” he said.
Their father, Jason Taylor, said he and his wife encourage their children to explore art and keep an array of art supplies at their home, besides visiting the family art day.
“We expose them to a lot of it whenever we can,” Taylor said. “Just the appreciation for beauty, is basically what it comes down to. And learning how to create things.”
Sisters Athena and Ariana Carranza, 11 and 9, respectively, from Clarkston, also frequent the art day.
“I think it’s just cool,” Athena said, “because it can be whatever you want it to be, and there’s no right or wrong way to do it.”
She likes to draw mostly, and “I’m always happy with my results and it’s always fun to do, no matter what.”
Barb Syska, who oversaw the art day, said it has been going on for years at the art center and it a good way for children, parents, grandparents and neighbors to get together for a fun afternoon.
“Everybody can come in and whatever we offer, they’re welcome to do,” Syska said. Previous art days have included clay modeling, all types of painting and holiday and season-themed projects. The event is free to the public and supported by donations to the center.
“It’s for people to be able to come in and just enjoy the center and be together as a unit and do something that’s not a chore or that’s necessary,” Syska said. “It’s something that they can all enjoy together.”
Debra E. Fitzgerald of the art center said the projects and activities of the free enrichment are based on various things, including a current exhibit and the art medium that is featured. Occasionally, a visiting artist will attend to work with the families.
Fitzgerald said that since the office is also responsible for Kids College in the summer, it is hoped to roll out more art and culture enrichment activities, not only on Saturdays, but also after school. Some of those plans may be revealed later this spring or fall, she said.
Eight-year-old Nora Bjork of Lewiston was taking her time deciding what to paint. She tapped a paint stick on the table several times before hunching over her paper and starting to create.
“I was thinking about drawing something but I didn’t really know what to draw,” Nora said. “So I’m drawing a person with cat ears and cat eyes. I have three (cats), actually.”
