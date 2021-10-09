Fall reflections

Fall colors reflect off of the Snake River as a person walks their dog on the Greenbelt Walkway in Clarkston on Friday afternoon. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley saw a high temperature of 57 on Friday.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.