ASOTIN — Controlled burning in rural Asotin County and the city of Asotin ends at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Each year, residents in the unincorporated areas of Asotin County are allowed to burn yard debris during fall and spring sessions. Fire Marshal Karst Riggers said the fall burning period is coming to a close, and the spring session begins April 1, depending on conditions.
Asotin County Regional Landfill offers a free yard waste disposal program throughout the year, Riggers said. More information about the program is available on the landfill’s website or by calling (509) 758-1965.