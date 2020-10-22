Ballplayers on the Lewis-Clark State baseball team remove a tarp from the infield at Harris Field after a rainstorm passed through Lewiston on Wednesday. The Warriors are engaged in their traditional fall practices now, and will keep playing outside “as long as the weather will allow us,” coach Jake Taylor said.
