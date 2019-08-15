COTTONWOOD — Bonnie Gehring’s family is typical of those who are the backbone of the Idaho County Fair’s successful 4-H program.
Gehring, 77, grew up on a farm 2½ miles north of Cottonwood, one of 10 children, and participated in the 4-H program one year when she was a youngster.
After marrying Charles Gehring in 1961, she moved 7 miles south of Cottonwood, along the Graves Creek grade, where the couple raised crops, cattle and six kids.
When Gehring’s oldest daughter, Peg, was 8, she begged to be allowed to join 4-H.
“Eight is kind of young, but she made it in and she was in 4-H from then on,” Gehring said. “And all my kids were in 4-H.”
This year, Gehring is serving as the fair’s grand marshal, and three of her 19 grandchildren are in the 4-H program. Shortly after the official ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, which Gehring presided over, her youngest grandchild, Nicole, 7, helped kick off the judging events with her kelpie dog, Sage, in the 4-H dog show.
Gehring’s children usually raised swine as 4-H projects, but when her daughter, Karla, was participating, she wanted to enter a lamb project instead.
“I knew nothing about sheep, but she finally convinced us that she was watching the other girls from the year before and she knew how to do it,” Gehring said.
“So, OK, we let her take a sheep and she did great. And I’ve loved sheep ever since.”
Even after the fair was over, Gehring used to get bummer lambs — ones that have been rejected or couldn’t be fed by their mothers — from a local sheep producer and raise them to sell. With the money she earned, Gehring bought her first automatic washer and dryer in 1979.
“Before that, I used the wringer washer, but I still used the wringer after that because it was so much faster,” she said.
Living so far from Cottonwood, the Gehring family was somewhat isolated, and getting the children to school and other activities could be a challenge.
One time, Gehring was driving her kids down the steep and winding Graves Creek grade to meet the school bus at the bottom of the hill when she realized the brakes on her car had given out.
“I got it into granny low (gear) and we started creeping down the hill. I had control of it so we were fine, but halfway down the hill, (her son) Jerry started saying, ‘Mom, we’re going to be late for the bus.’ And I said, ‘That’s OK,’ but we did get down there and the bus was there waiting for us.”
When she drove back up the grade to home, she parked in the driveway to see how long it would take the car to stop. It rolled quite a ways, Gehring said, before it came to a standstill.
On the ranch, Gehring and her family raised a big garden and canned much of the produce. What she didn’t keep for her family, Gehring sold — potatoes, corn and “tons of pickles.”
One of her daughters also entered 4-H canning projects in the fair. Gehring said even though she’d done it for years at home, “You know, when you can for the fair, you have to can pretty fussy.”
Baking also has been one of Gehring’s specialties, although her efforts weren’t always fully appreciated.
“Mom told me, ‘You have to learn how to make bread,’ ” Gehring recalled. “So I dutifully learned how to make bread and got married to Chuck, and he told me he didn’t like homemade bread. ... He liked fresh hot cinnamon rolls, but he was not a bread eater.”
Chuck Gehring died in 2002 and Gehring continued to live on the family ranch, with the help of her sons, until 2011.
“It was just in me. I had to stay 50 years. I was married in ’61 and I moved out in 2011. So I was down there 50 years.”
She moved into town, but she continued with an active life. Besides working at Riener’s Grocery and the Cottonwood Sales Yard for a while, Gehring also worked as a part-time cook at the Monastery of St. Gertrude.
She’s now retired, but this year, like so many before, she entered raspberry and marionberry jams in the open class division of the fair, along with chocolate chip cookies and “little red potatoes.”
Gehring will ride in the main fair parade Saturday with many of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on a float made by her sister and brother-in-law.
“Well, I didn’t realize (being grand marshal) was so special,” she said. “I never, ever thought of something like that would happen to me. But it is really special. It kind of puts a shine over all these years.”
Fair events get into full swing today with the 4-H and FFA livestock fitting and showing contests, commencing at 8:30 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon.
On Friday, the livestock quality judging starts at 8:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day. A potato bar will be served from 4-7 p.m. at the City Park, with proceeds going to medical expenses for Erika Pepper of Cottonwood.
The introduction of the 2020 fair royalty candidates and crowning of the new royalty will start at 6:30 p.m., and at 7 p.m. the band Vintage Youth will perform.
Saturday begins with the fair parade and kiddies’ parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street, 4-H awards at noon at the Vernon Agee Livestock Pavilion, followed by the livestock auction and the Idaho/Lewis County Cattlemen’s beef barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
