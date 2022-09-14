It is that time of year — when the air at the Latah County Fairgrounds will be filled with music, various animal sounds and the smell of fried elephant ears.

The Latah County Fair, which started in 1911, kicks off Thursday, with open hours from 1-10 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Moscow. It will continue 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

