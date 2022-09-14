It is that time of year — when the air at the Latah County Fairgrounds will be filled with music, various animal sounds and the smell of fried elephant ears.
The Latah County Fair, which started in 1911, kicks off Thursday, with open hours from 1-10 p.m. at the Fairgrounds in Moscow. It will continue 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Fair director Jim Logan said one of the fair’s newest features is the Barnyard Agricultural Education and Experience area. It is located on the lawn south of the poultry and rabbit barn and features a new entertainment stage for local acts, plus 10 new vendors with educational activities at their booths.
“The FFA and 4-H youth leadership teams are going to be doing kids’ activities in that area throughout the fair time,” Logan said.
The fairgrounds, in total, will have 12 food vendors along with more than 40 commercial vendors.
Another new attraction is a set of arcade games available for playing at the depot building. They will be provided by Back to the Arcade. Logan said the public can also admire two locomotive steam engines provided by the Idaho Forest Group.
As is tradition, there will be arts and crafts shows, floriculture shows, baked goods shows, musical acts and carnival rides. There will be a dozen contests, including a Lego contest, an elk bugling contest, a turkey gobble contest and logging sports.
Logan said the number of animals on display at the fair will be comparable to recent years.
“All of my animal barns are nice and full this year and hopefully, as far as patron attendance goes, we see an increase,” he said.
Admission is free. The public is encouraged to carpool, bike, walk or ride the bus to the fair as parking is limited.