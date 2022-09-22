In the first 10 seconds you see food, it makes an impression.
“You eat with your eyes,” said Lois Schaff, as she focused on a bread entry at the Nez Perce County Fair.
Appearance, texture, flavor and color all play pivotal parts in the food categories, but a key to being a good judge is playing it cool, no matter what you encounter.
“You never know who’s watching,” Schaff said. “Don’t show any emotion.”
The 83-year-old Lewiston woman knows what she’s talking about. She has a degree in home economics from the University of Idaho, and a teaching and 4-H extension agent background.
Over the past six decades, she’s been a judge at close to 200 fairs. Last week, she was lending her expertise in Garfield and Clearwater counties. On Wednesday, she was scrutinizing exhibits at the Nez Perce County Fair, which runs through Sunday.
“Whether I’m judging clothing, needlework, food or fibers, I always look for quality,” Schaff said.
As she carefully looked over the bread entries, Schaff said she’s seen some interesting food entries over the years, such as a “cat litter” cake in Pomeroy that had melted Tootsie Rolls and
Butterfingers on top to look “like you know what.”
“It was unique,” she said. “I think it was entered by someone at a vet clinic or humane society who had made a similar one for an office party. It won a blue ribbon.”
When she’s not on the fair circuit, Schaff enjoys playing bridge with longtime friends and keeping up with her eight grandkids and extended family.
After graduating from college in 1960, the Cottonwood-area native spent more than six years as the Clearwater County 4-H extension agent, covering rural territory from Elk River to Headquarters.
“I traveled on the road that is now under Dworshak Dam,” she said. “The houses in Headquarters were still built in circles at that time.”
The 4-H activity in Clearwater County was thriving, and several members won trips to Chicago.
Growing up in Idaho County, the oldest of seven children, Schaff met her mentor in junior high, an extension agent named Mary Gallagher.
“I wanted to be just like her when I grew up, and I fulfilled my dream.”
Schaff taught home economics in Kamiah from 1966-95, and moved to Lewiston in 1998. Her late husband, George, died seven years ago.
Her daughter, Sherry Martin, teaches at Webster Elementary School in Lewiston, and son Bradley Bradshaw is a dentist in Kamiah and Grangeville.
“My son calls me everyday, and if I don’t answer, he’d probably send the sheriff to my house,” Schaff said with a smile. “I’m just lucky I’m healthy. I get around fine.”
The other judges praised Schaff for her knowledge and willingness to help out. They agree that she is an asset to any fair and deserves some recognition for her years of service.
“I’m just glad to be here,” Schaff said.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.
If you go
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Fair tickets
Adult (ages 13 and older): $10.
Children (ages 6-12): $7.
Children (ages 5 and younger): Free.
Senior citizens (ages 60 and older): $8 — Thursday is Senior Citizen discount admission day and will cost $4.
One-day family pass (two adults and as many as four children ages 6 to 18 years old): $30.
Tickets can be purchased online at npcfair.org.
Carnival tickets
All-day wristband: $30 in advance online at npcfair.org or at Rosauers, or $35 at the gate.
