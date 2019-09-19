Fair escapee

One of the cows meant to be part of the beef exhibit apparently decided to take a midday stroll around the grounds at the Nez Perce County Fair on Wednesday — at least until the posse showed up. The fair starts today and runs through Sunday.

 Tribune/Barry Kough

