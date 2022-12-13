Next year’s 4-H and FFA members will be showing their pigs and steers, sheep and rabbits in a brand-spanking-new fair building worth nearly $1 million.

Lewis County Commissioner Justin McLeod said Monday the county has signed a contract with Arnzen Construction of Cottonwood for $925,000 to build the new livestock fair building. All but the $1,000 deductible will be paid by the county’s insurance company, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program.

