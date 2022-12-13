Next year’s 4-H and FFA members will be showing their pigs and steers, sheep and rabbits in a brand-spanking-new fair building worth nearly $1 million.
Lewis County Commissioner Justin McLeod said Monday the county has signed a contract with Arnzen Construction of Cottonwood for $925,000 to build the new livestock fair building. All but the $1,000 deductible will be paid by the county’s insurance company, Idaho Counties Risk Management Program.
“I’m really excited,” McLeod said, noting that the building is expected to be completed and ready for use by Aug. 1.
“I’m happy we had the fair this year in Cottonwood and Idaho County, that was generous. You don’t want to underestimate what not having a county fair can do to kids and not being able to have their projects. So next year, we can start fresh and the kids will have their very first fair in the new Lewis County Fair building.
The original 80-foot by 120-foot metal building in Nezperce that was the main showing arena for 4-H and FFA livestock contests collapsed Jan. 6 under a heavy snowfall. Just last year all of the old wooden swine, goat and sheep pens had been replaced with new metal pens and concrete. Some of those pens that were salvageable were recovered and will be used in the new building, officials said.
Accommodations to replace the old fair building could not be made in time for the 2022 fair, held at the end of September. McLeod said earlier the county made an agreement to rent the Idaho County fairgrounds for the event.
McLeod said the new building will be situated in the same spot as the old structure. It will be 100 feet by 120 feet, making it a little wider but shorter to allow more walking space in the alleyway between the livestock building and the sheep, rabbit, poultry and specialty pet sheds. The alleyway also will be paved, he said.
The county received a number of large donations from businesses and individuals that will be used to pay for insulation and bathrooms in the new building.
The donations include $50,000 from Farm Credit Union and $15,000 each from Avista, Cottonwood Credit Union and Freedom Northwest in Kamiah. Cloninger’s Markets donated $5,000.
“It’s just amazing,” McLeod said. “All those people are part of the community and they just called up and said, `Can we be involved?’
“It’s been quite nice.”
McLeod said the steel exterior is expected to be delivered this spring and construction will begin shortly after.