SEATTLE — King County is trying a new tactic in hopes of dislodging stalled labor negotiations between six local concrete companies and their workers.
A months-long mixer driver strike continues to halt local government projects and force hundreds of layoffs in the construction industry, The Seattle Times reported.
King County is soliciting bids from concrete companies looking to become the county’s exclusive suppliers of concrete. In order to qualify, companies must have a union contract in place with their workers, according to a copy of the county’s request for qualifications.
Executive Dow Constantine said Wednesday the offer is meant to secure a steady county supply of concrete and encourage companies to reach a deal with their striking workers.
“My sincere hope is that by having the opportunity to really secure the business for themselves — $30 million over the course of next three years, much more in the future — that they will understand that there are larger issues and really more money at stake than what’s represented in the relatively minor differences between the Teamsters and concrete companies in this negotiation,” he said.
The concrete companies and Teamsters did not comment on the announcement Wednesday.
A smaller strike began in November and expanded to 330 workers for six companies. Negotiations between the companies and the drivers’ union, Teamsters Local 174, have stalled. Neither side will provide financial details about their negotiations.
Constantine said, “the dollars involved are pretty insignificant compared to the economic harm that’s happening right now.”
Taxpayer-funded roads, light rail lines and other projects are facing delays, including a bus-line expansion and Washington State Convention Center expansion, because of the strike.
Pressure continues to mount on both sides as contractors can’t finish work and stalled projects have led to hundreds of layoffs in other trades.