What do sharks and dentists have in common? Some might say it’s that both dentists and sharks can take a bite out of you, in a manner of speaking.
The main thing common to both sharks and dentists is that people tend to dread them both. Some people might actually prefer being bitten by a shark to going to the dentist.
Those fears, however, are overblown and based largely on fictitious accounts of encounters with sharks and dentists. Let’s consider sharks.
When the book “Jaws” came out, I read it and later watched the 1975 movie and was horrified. That story scared the bejesus out of me. I had nightmares for weeks, even though when it came to fish, living in Idaho, my main encounters were with lake trout, and they only eat worms, not people.
“Jaws” created such hysteria in the public that some people were hunting sharks down and killing them for no reason other than their movie-generated paranoia. And yet, it turned out that the fear of sharks was mostly hype.
The other day I read about Valerie Taylor, whose shark footage was featured in the climax of the movie.
Taylor, now 85, is the subject of a National Geographic documentary, “Playing with Sharks,” on Disney+. She has spent much of her life as a conservationist of sharks and says: “They all have different personalities. Some are shy, some are bullies, some are brave. … When you get to know a school of sharks, you get to know them as individuals.”
Taylor reportedly regrets how “Jaws” influenced audiences to fear bloodthirsty, human-stalking sharks. “There’s no shark like that alive in the world today,” she said.
Now let’s think about dentists: I was sitting in the dentist’s chair a few days ago when I heard a patient in another room wailing in distress. My hygienist, who was upset by the cry, told me how some people are so afraid of dentists that they sometimes put off much-needed dental work until it’s infected and painful to treat.
“Especially people of your generation,” she said. “They have such fears about dentists they were taught as children that going to the dentist now is a traumatic ordeal.”
She was right. When I was a kid we always heard how dreadful it was to go to a dentist. And we believed that, whether we’d ever been to one or not. The only way our mothers could coax us to go was if they bought us ice cream afterward.
I have had many dental visits in my lifetime, and I can attest that most dentists are no more terrifying than Idaho lake trout. I can’t speak for sharks, but I’m willing to take Taylor’s word for that, as well. The point is, I’m getting too old to worry about stuff that doesn’t need to be worried about.
