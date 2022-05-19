While many people find grizzly bears cute and cuddly, few want to get up close and personal with one in the wild.
Fortunately, the Washington State University Bear Center lets you do some of that at a safe distance.
The WSU Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center allows biologists the opportunity to study the bears to help understand and manage wild grizzly bears.
That means visitors also have the opportunity to observe the animals.
In the warmer months, bears can be seen from a viewing area in the parking lot.
The area provides space for the bears to forage for food or play with equipment and in the pools.
The facility has six outdoor and indoor runs and dens, along with a 2.2-acre yard.
There are currently no bear viewings inside the building or formal tour of the bear center, but a new facility is being proposed to offer more educational opportunities for the public. n
WSU Bear Center
LOCATION: The Bear Center is located on the east side of Pullman. While traveling on the Pullman Moscow Highway, turn on Terre View Drive. The center is along Terre View Drive, between Grimes Way and Animal Sciences Road.
WHAT YOU’LL DO: Watch bears being cute.
DIFFICULTY: 1 out of 5. (Unless the mere sight of massive grizzly bears causes you stress.)
DON’T FORGET: Camera.
NEARBY SITES OF INTEREST: A trip to WSU wouldn’t be complete without stopping at Ferdinand’s Ice Cream Shoppe for a scoop of ice cream or some Cougar Gold cheese. Located on Ferdinand’s Lane, just five minutes from the bear center. There is also an observation room at Ferdinand’s that lets visitors watch the dairy-making process.