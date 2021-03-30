The Federal Aviation Administration found the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport complied with the rules surrounding the millions of dollars it and other airports receive from the agency for runways and other infrastructure.
The federal agency decided in favor of the airport after a “thorough” review of allegations involving a potential conflict of interest, improper use of airport resources and possible security issues, the first of which became public in September, according to an FAA letter sent to the airport, dated Friday.
Documents provided by the airport as well as discussions with the Transportation Security Administration were part of the process, according to the FAA letter, which the airport provided to the Lewiston Tribune after the close of business Friday.
The allegations were raised by Robin Turner, a former airport manager, who has had a contentious relationship with the airport board. Turner retired as airport manager in 2014 after nearly 30 years in the position and later worked for the airport in part-time and interim roles, most recently as assistant manager before being fired from that post in November 2018.
“It was nice to see that the FAA’s response reinforces the fact that we are operating correctly and are meeting or exceeding all of the obligations required of us, contrary to any allegations,” Airport Authority Board Chairman Gary Peters said in an email.
The airport will continue to work hard to involve the community through outreach, communication and transparency, Peters said.
“By doing so, the airport will continue to grow and serve our region with expanded air service and to provide our community with the best possible opportunities,” he said. “We will also work hard to ensure that this airport is always properly managed and never again taken for granted.”
The only issue the FAA wanted to see addressed was a “possible conflict of interest with the potential to result in noncompliance with federal obligations,” but the agency still sided with the airport about an infomercial for the reelection campaign for County Commissioner Doug Havens, according to the letter.
The letter states “the airport appears to recognize this possibility and describes the board will act swiftly to adopt a new airport property use policy that exceeds the (federal) prohibitions and prevents any future potential for violations.”
The airport approved the policy requested by the FAA, said Peters, who appeared in the infomercial identifying himself as the airport authority board chairman, “not as a private citizen,” according to the FAA letter.
The policy states that airport employees and officers may not use airport property for personal use.
When an airport demonstrates it understands its federal obligations, has a program in place to achieve compliance and implements the plan, “the FAA will recognize the (airport’s) reasonable efforts to comply,” according to the letter.
The FAA noted a number of additional factors supporting the airport’s stance that it obeyed the rules.
Federal rules restrict political activity of individuals employed “principally” by the government or agencies that do work for programs financed by federal loans or grants and generally defines principal employment as the job with the highest pay where the person spends the most time.
The airport’s response to the FAA in December stated that Peters is a co-owner and co-founder of Peters & Keatts Equipment Inc., where he works about 55 hours a week, and his only compensation from the airport is a $300 monthly stipend and documented expenses.
“(Peters) does not meet the employment definition to be covered under the (federal) requirements ... in this situation,” according to the FAA letter.
Similarly the FAA provided several reasons for its determination favoring the airport in the other two allegations.
At political party gatherings where people were allegedly allowed in the airport’s controlled area through a personal hangar, airport administration told the FAA that those who didn’t have security clearances were escorted by those who did, according to the letter.
The airport administration also told the FAA “personnel were posted at the open gate to control and regulate access to the airport’s secured area.”
The FAA checked the airport’s version of what happened with the Transportation Security Administration and learned TSA was aware of them and provided approval, according to the letter.
“TSA did not provide the FAA with any details or information that was inconsistent with the airport’s descriptions of the implementation of security protocol for these events,” according to the FAA’s letter. “TSA also did not describe any patterns of noncompliance of TSA requirements by the airport.”
The third allegation questioned airport resources being used for three events at private hangars, including one previously identified as a memorial service held at a hangar Peters subleases.
The FAA’s revenue use policy allows airport money to support community activities and organizations if the expenditures are “substantially related to the operation of the airport,” according to the FAA letter.
The allegation does not “fully describe” how the total of $220 the airport spent at the three events was “inconsistent,” with that policy, according to the FAA letter, which cites an FAA order that lists a $250 booth about airport operations and careers at a school fair as an acceptable example of spending.
“The complainant … has not identified how the minimal use of airport resources in this allegation has not benefited the airport through intangible and unquantifiable enhanced community acceptance.”
