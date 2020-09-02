When World War II officially ended 75 years ago today, local farm boy Edwin Smith had one of the best seats in the house to watch the surrender ceremony.
The late Smith, who later changed his name to Asimakoupoulos, grew up on a farm near Spalding. He went to school in Lapwai and joined the U.S. Marine Corps in the fall of 1944, serving aboard the battleship USS Missouri as part of a security detachment of 50 Marines.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Smith was crouched above the gun deck of the battleship’s upper turret, watching from about 20 feet away as Allied and Japanese officials signed the documents of surrender, officially ending the war.
“He was always proud of taking part in that once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Greg Asimakoupoulos, his son.
The ceremony, which only lasted 23 minutes, brought together a who’s who of civilian and military leaders, including Gen. Douglas MacArthur, the supreme Allied commander, and Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz, as well as leaders from Australia, the United Kingdom, the Soviet Union, Canada, France, the Netherlands and New Zealand.
A photo of the event shows the Japanese contingent standing stiffly in front of a table as MacArthur signs the surrender documents. Smith is in the lower right corner, close enough to toss a hay bale down onto the deck, and he’s looking back toward the cameraman.
The reason he turned around, Asimakoupoulos said, was because a Russian photographer dropped his camera while trying to climb a ladder to a better vantage point. His dad heard the crash and turned just as another photographer snapped the photo.
“He didn’t know the photo existed until 20 years later,” Asimakoupoulos said. “He was in a barbershop in Wenatchee (Wash.), waiting his turn. He picked up a magazine that was highlighting the 20th anniversary of the war and saw his face looking back.”
Perfect timing again came into play on the way home from Japan, when the USS Missouri stopped in Guam to refuel.
Unbeknownst to Smith, his older brother was in Guam at the time, so they were able to meet up for an unexpected and appreciated visit.
Like many veterans, Asimakoupoulos said his father didn’t talk a lot about his experiences during the war. After arriving in the Pacific, the newly built USS Missouri participated in the bombardment of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, as well as shelling airfields and factories along the coast of Japan’s home islands.
“He had recurring nightmares about the war,” Asimakoupoulos said.
It wasn’t until the last 20 years of his life that the WWII veteran really became fascinated with the great conflict. After the Missouri was decommissioned for the final time and moved to Pearl Harbor, he made several trips to visit.
“The last time he took my brother and me, and our wives and kids, and gave us a personal tour,” Asimakoupoulos said.
After the war, Smith returned to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and worked for a time as a funeral director at Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home in Lewiston. He later became a pastor, serving in Lewiston and Moscow before moving to Wenatchee in 1964.
Kristy Stedman, of Lewiston, Smith’s niece, only saw her uncle once or twice a year when she was growing up, when he returned to the area to visit family. She remembers him as “very distinguished, dignified and stern,” but said he was also very sentimental and easily moved emotionally.
Like Asimakoupoulos, she doesn’t remember him talking about the war. She didn’t even find out about the USS Missouri photo until a few years ago.
“Isn’t it something, how he just happened to turn around at that time?” Stedman said. “Otherwise you wouldn’t have known it was him.”
Edwin Smith changed his name to Asimakoupoulos, his great-grandfather’s original family name, in 1969. He died in 2008.
