As students return to the classroom Wednesday, the Lewiston Police Department will be doing extra patrols around campuses to make sure drivers are following laws in school zones.

The speed limit in a school zone is 20 mph when yellow lights are flashing. In certain school zones, the speed limit is 20 mph between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is designated by the school zone sign. The Asotin Police Department are also reminding drivers of the first day of school and to be cautious during school hours from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., as well as lunch times.

