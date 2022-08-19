As students return to the classroom Wednesday, the Lewiston Police Department will be doing extra patrols around campuses to make sure drivers are following laws in school zones.
The speed limit in a school zone is 20 mph when yellow lights are flashing. In certain school zones, the speed limit is 20 mph between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is designated by the school zone sign. The Asotin Police Department are also reminding drivers of the first day of school and to be cautious during school hours from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., as well as lunch times.
Drivers must also stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk, obey the direction of the crossing guards and be aware of students walking near schools.
Speeding in a school zone is a fine of $156.50.
There will also be a return of school buses and drivers are reminded that passing a school bus that is either loading or unloading children is a misdemeanor. Drivers approaching a school bus that is topped with lights flashing and the stop arm extended must come to a complete stop before reaching the school bus. The driver can’t go past the school bus until the bus resumes motion or the visual signals have stopped.
Asotin Police Department also said that traffic congestion is common around schools and reminded drivers, parents and students to be safe in the rush to get children to school.
According to the National Safety Council, more children are hit by cars near schools than any other location.