Extension officer hangs up his hat

Jim Church

 August Frank/Tribune

GRANGEVILLE — In the nearly 40 years Jim Church has worked for county extension services, he has provided a conduit between some of the best university agricultural research and farmers and ranchers.

Church, 63, is retiring from the University of Idaho-Idaho County extension office and will begin overseeing the extension program for northern Idaho on an interim basis.

Tags

Recommended for you