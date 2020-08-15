Nimiipuu Health, the Nez Perce Tribe’s medical service, has transitioned to emergency- and appointment-only care at its clinics in Lapwai and Kamiah because of a staffing shortage caused by a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Three employees have contracted the viral illness and 26 are under quarantine because of possible exposure. Nine of the clinic’s departments have been affected by the illness and eight of those have been shut down because of staffing shortages, according to a news release from the tribe.
The clinic reported eight positive COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as two Thursday. From the start of the pandemic through Friday morning, the clinic has administered 838 tests and received 54 positive results. Those results likely did not include the eight new cases reported Friday afternoon.
Nimiipuu Health will continue to administer coronavirus testing at its clinics but only to people with symptoms who have also been exposed to a person with a confirmed case. The clinic is advising people who have been exposed to someone with the illness to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 16 new cases Friday. That total also likely does not include Friday’s positive cases reported by Nimiipuu Health.
The health district reported 10 new cases in Latah County, five in Nez Perce County and one in Idaho County. The Latah County cases involve one boy younger than the age of 10, four women and one man in their 20s, one man in his 30s, one man in his 40s, and a man and a woman in their 50s. The Nez Perce County cases involve one man in his 80s and four women — one in her 50s, two in their 30s and one in her 20s. The Idaho County case is a man in his 50s.
According to demographic information tracked by the health district, 15.8 of the COVID-19 cases in the five-county region of north central Idaho have involved Native American people, 56.3 percent of cases are attributed to white people and there is no racial information available for 24.7 percent of the cases.
Asotin County reported three new cases, two involving women. No information was available on the third case. Whitman County reported one new case Friday, a man between the ages of 40 and 59.
Both Brookside Landing at Orofino and Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards at Lewiston were removed from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases. There have been 136 outbreaks of COVID-19 at Idaho’s long-term care facilities and 138 deaths. Of those 136 outbreaks, 98 are ongoing and 38 have been resolved.
In total, Idaho reported 542 new cases Friday and Washington reported 800 new cases.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.