BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As some areas of Washington have already seen winter snow, rain and hail this season, there are a few things drivers should keep in their cars in case a winter weather emergency occurs.
Before heading on a road trip or even a short drive into town, here are a few things experts advise you to keep in your car:
The Washington State Department of Transportation encourages drivers to have these items in their vehicles:
Flashlight and extra batteries.
Blanket.
Nonperishable food and water.
Boots for snow or rain.
Gloves.
First-aid kit.
Tire chains.
Ice scraper or snow brush for clearing snow and ice off your windows.
A small snow shovel.
Cellphone battery and charger.
Whistle to signal for help.
Sand or cat litter to help with traction on roads.
Road flares.
Jumper cables.
The Washington State Department of Health also advises drivers to prepare for winter weather by having these items in their car:
One gallon of water per person.
Tow chain.
Battery-operated radio.
ABC-type fire extinguisher.
Matches.
Map of the area.
Toiletries.
Extra winter clothing that will keep you warm and dry.
American Family Insurance also suggests drivers keep chemical hand and feet warmers, and spare wiper blades in their car during winter weather.
Consumer Reports also suggests having these items in your car in case of a winter weather emergency:
— Items to fix a flat tire such as tire sealant, tire plug kits, car jack, lug wrench and a spare tire.