Expert: Over-promising, under-delivering likely to continue

Regardless of which party wins a majority in Congress this year, Frances Lee doesn’t see much chance of a landslide victory or clear mandate emerging from the ballot box.
If that’s the case, then voters should be prepared for more broken promises.
Lee, a professor of politics and public affairs at Princeton University, said “over-promising and under-delivering” has become a common theme in Congress over the past 40 years, partly because neither party has enjoyed a sustained majority.
“Parties continue to message their disagreement with one another, and they promise supporters the moon and the stars, but their record of accomplishment is underwhelming, even in unified governments,” she said Tuesday, during a talk at Washington State University’s Foley Institute.
Lee noted that the Democrats’ current nine-seat advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives is the narrowest majority since at least the Civil War.
The division in the U.S. Senate is even closer, with a 50-50 split (including two independents who vote with the Democrats) that relies on Vice President Kamala Harris to break any ties.
This close division “is not normal,” Lee said. “The more typical pattern (historically) is for one party to enjoy a significant advantage over the other that persists from election to election.”
Since 1980, by contrast, Democrats have held the majority 11 times in the House and 10 times in the Senate, while Republicans have held the majority 10 times in the House and 11 in the Senate.
A similar pattern can be seen in presidential elections, Lee said. From 1932 to 1988, the winning candidate received at least 80% of the vote in 10 of 14 elections. Since 1988, no candidate has come close to that level of support.
“There hasn’t been a presidential landslide in 30 years,” Lee said.
As the margins of victory narrow, she said, the partisan stakes have increased. That drives the parties to try and draw sharper contrasts with each other.
The primary way they do that, she said, is by crafting broad political agendas highlighting their priorities — promising voters that this is what they’ll do if they’re in charge.
They also engage in constant political messaging, Lee said, hyping their own accomplishments and criticizing the other party for every imagined shortcoming.
“The parties look for reasons to disagree with each other,” she said.
One anonymous Republican Senate staffer, for example, told Lee that members of the minority party “don’t want to feed the success of the majority. Too much deal-making can perpetuate their majority. Cutting deals and working collaboratively with the majority saps (the minority party’s) reason for being.”
It’s hard to tell voters that the majority party is doing a bad job when you vote with them on compromise deals, Lee said.
This constant criticism may help the minority party flip control of a chamber, she said, but it doesn’t make them any more effective.
For example, Lee and a colleague recently reviewed 265 House and Senate leadership bills that were introduced between 1985 and 2018. The list included policy priorities that were pushed by the speaker of the House and Senate majority leader.
The basic question, she said, was how successful majority parties are in delivering on their promises, both in divided governments and when the House, Senate and presidency were all held by members of the same party.
Whether the government was unified under a single party or not, Lee said, by far the most likely outcome was that the majority failed to deliver on its promises. Very rarely did the majority succeed in “steamrolling” the minority and pushing through its priorities.
“We found that parties rarely succeed in enacting legislation on party line votes,” she said. “We only found 12 agenda items over that entire time period where the majority promised to accomplish something and passed it over the opposition of most members of the minority.”
The evidence from recent history, Lee said, is that voters have every reason to be skeptical of political promises.
“Today’s supercharged competitive environment produces a lot of apocalyptic rhetoric that should be taken with a grain of salt,” she said.
A video replay of Lee’s talk can be found on the Foley Institute’s YouTube page at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute.
