Exec from Mississippi picked to lead Valley Vision

Jerry Chavez

An executive with 25-plus years of experience in economic development has been selected as the new president/CEO of Valley Vision.

Jerry Chavez, who was the director of Delta Strong in northwestern Mississippi, has been hired to lead the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley economic development organization. The announcement was made this past week in a news release from Valley Vision Board Chairman Troy Ledgerwood.

