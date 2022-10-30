Exec from Mississippi picked to lead Valley Vision

An executive with 25-plus years of experience in economic development has been selected as the new president/CEO of Valley Vision.
Jerry Chavez, who was the director of Delta Strong in northwestern Mississippi, has been hired to lead the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley economic development organization. The announcement was made this past week in a news release from Valley Vision Board Chairman Troy Ledgerwood.
Chavez, 65, will replace Scott Corbitt, who resigned from Valley Vision to become the general manager of the Port of Lewiston.
Chavez graduated from Northern Arizona University in 1990 and started his economic development career as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Arizona. He went on to work for organizations in Montana, North Dakota and Indiana, and had been with Delta Strong in Mississippi since November of last year.
The Valley Vision news release announcing Chavez’s hiring said he was selected because of his ability “as it relates to recruiting and retaining industry, as well as improving workforce opportunities.”
“I am looking forward to the fresh ideas and new perspective of economic development that has led Jerry’s successful career and that will guide economic development in the Lewis-Clark Valley,” Ledgerwood said in the news release.
Chavez is scheduled to start his new job in late November. He is married to Laura Chavez and has three adult children, Leeanne, Taylor and Bailee.