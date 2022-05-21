Now that the primary election is over, we can take a deep breath and thank our lucky stars we won’t have to put up with those over-the-top annoying political robocalls — at least for a few months.
I got so many of those darned things the last few weeks before the election that I made up my mind to never vote for a politician who makes robocalls. (Looking at you, Russ Fulcher).
It’s as though these noodle-spined politicians want to harass you into voting for them instead of making reasonable … oh, wait a minute, there’s a phone call coming in …
… OK, I’m back. That was from Name Withheld, warning me my auto warranty has expired.
Now, where was I? Oh, yes, those politicians who rely on robocalls are like the vacuum cleaner salesmen of yesteryear. Once they get their foot in the door you can hardly get rid of them and they start blabbering about … oh, hold on, I’ve got another phone call …
… So, I’m back. Some call from Fairfax, Va., wanting me to send money for some rally or some darned thing, who knows?
As I was saying, some political campaigns these days are nothing more than glorified vandalism. I not only got a dozen or more pesky phone calls before the election, almost every day I’d receive big glossy postcards from these politicians, some of them very nasty and diabolical, even. I heard that some outfit called the Idaho Freedom Somethingorother was paying for a lot of that crap. I’d just like to know: “Freedom” from what? Good manners? Telling the truth? Integrity?
Some people ought to be ashamed. Which reminds me …
… Oh, shoot, another phone call. Hold on a second …
… OK, back again. This time it was the IRS threatening to put me in jail for back taxes. Whatever.
So, as I was saying, I’m just glad the primary election is over so we can stop getting those annoying robocalls from politicians and stop filling up our trash cans with their vile postcards and we can settle back into normal life.
