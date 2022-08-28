An emergency room visit for a hand injured by a drill. More than a month in a hotel. Isolation in a new community.
These are some of the hidden costs of the housing crisis that the Johnson family has experienced first-hand since buying a home in late May in North Lewiston.
Seth Johnson, and his wife, Micheala Johnson, both 24, spent $245,000 for the two-bedroom fixer-upper, which was constructed in 1955.
Even with a down payment of 20%, it was one of the few available they could afford that didn’t have significant structural issues with the roof or foundation. She is a manager at Starbucks and he works at Gateway Trailers.
“The house definitely is taking up a lot of our time,” said Micheala. “So we haven’t really been able to do much else other than that.”
“A lot” may be a conservative estimate, especially considering how slow the progress has been. The Johnsons are redoing every wall, floor, countertop and ceiling.
They have finished remodeling two bedrooms, one for themselves and the other for their son, Atlas.
Outside, they cut down waist-high grass to a length it can be mowed regularly, built a fence sturdy enough to contain their two dogs, removed trees and installed a play set.
Unwelcome surprises surface most weeks. One of the worst occurred when a drill bit went through Seth’s hand when he was working on a gate.
“That kind of put a damper on finances to where we had to really slow down and kind of look at what we are spending money on and what is important right now,” she said.
The basement renovation is on hold indefinitely. Their bank account had already been drained by the six weeks they were forced to live in a hotel waiting out delays buying the house.
Their daily routine is grueling. She arrives at Starbucks at 4:30 a.m. and finishes around noon. He starts work later and takes their son to day care.
She completes coursework for her online photography degree when she gets home. Whatever time remains goes for that week’s project before leaving to get Atlas at 4:30 p.m. Lately she has been sanding hardwood floors that had been covered by carpet.
Saturdays are devoted to doing more chores and upgrades at the house. They estimate they have at least another three months to go before the main floor is done.
Their social life is almost nonexistent because they’ve been so busy, something they’re remedying by reserving Sundays for church and making friends.
The hardships haven’t dampened their enthusiasm for homeownership.
“All the bones are great,” Micheala said. “... This house is just all elbow grease and new cabinets.”
Their investment and financial discipline will serve them well in the long run, she said.
As newlyweds, they purchased a condominium in Monroe, Wash., near Seattle.
“We knew from the get-go that we did not want to rent because that money is just gone,” she said. “You don’t get that back.”
Drawn to Idaho by a lower cost of living and proximity of extended family, they sold the condominium at the top of the market in the spring, walking away with $74,000, much of which went into the down payment for the Lewiston home.
“We knew we wanted to do something ourselves and put in our own investment of time and energy versus a house that’s already brand new,” Micheala said.
As they settle into sleep each night, they can sense how nice the house will be when it’s finished.
“It’s nice to come into the rooms at the end of the day, getting everybody ready for bed and be like, ‘OK, this is done,’ ” Micheala said.