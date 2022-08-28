Example 2: Stalled in the act of relocating

<text>Richard French is pictured with his family outside their home in the Tri-Cities.</text>

 Courtesy of Richard French

PULLMAN — Only 17 homes were for sale in Moscow and Pullman that were similar to the residence Richard French and his wife own in the Tri-Cities when the couple first attempted to relocate to the Palouse in November.

All of them were priced between $650,000 to $750,000, 30% more than what they believed was the market value of their home, said French, executive director of One Palouse, a not-for-profit economic development group.

Tags

Recommended for you