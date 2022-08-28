Example 2: Stalled in the act of relocating

PULLMAN — Only 17 homes were for sale in Moscow and Pullman that were similar to the residence Richard French and his wife own in the Tri-Cities when the couple first attempted to relocate to the Palouse in November.
All of them were priced between $650,000 to $750,000, 30% more than what they believed was the market value of their home, said French, executive director of One Palouse, a not-for-profit economic development group.
Close to a year later, the Frenches are no closer to having a place to live on the Palouse than they were when they started. That is despite both of them having professional jobs — she is a child therapist who owns her own practice.
“I’m not sure if there was a worse time to be shopping for a home,” he said.
The French family is among a growing number of middle class families stranded by a housing crisis in the Inland Northwest.
Housing prices in many areas, including north central Idaho, have risen faster than incomes, in some instances, putting communities out of reach for newcomers without extreme wealth or luck.
The French family is facing the challenges of the housing shortage on two fronts. In addition to French living a 2½-hour drive from his job, his son, a sophomore at Washington State University, is living in a five-bedroom apartment where his share of the rent is $790 per month.
The elder French has adapted with the help of his employer, who has allowed him a flexible schedule.
Typically he spends one to three days every other week in Pullman staying in a hotel. The rest of the time he works remotely.
The approach is enabling the Frenches to maintain their quality of life until they figure out a longer-term solution.
They live in a three-bedroom, 2,700-square-foot home in South Richland with a three-car garage on about a quarter-acre in a neighborhood with dozens of other similar homes.
It’s not far from a high school where their only other child, a daughter, will be starting her senior year this fall.
Every option they have explored so far to shorten his commute has turned out to be a dead end. They’ve driven past numerous homes that they were directed to by their Realtor that weren’t yet listed.
Most sold before they were on the market. The handful of homes they were able to tour didn’t meet their needs because they required too many repairs.
“It’s not my skill set,” French said. “You know these beautiful, older homes on the Palouse, just are too much work for me.”
And when their search proved fruitless, he tried to rent a room in Pullman. French said he was edged out of those opportunities by college students and the popularity of selling stays in extra residential spaces on websites like Airbnb.
Now they’re meeting with builders, but haven’t selected one so far. In the best-case scenario, a new home would be ready in 12 to 18 months, timing that would allow them to move after their daughter graduates high school.
“I’m not sure what there is to do other than wait,” French said. “Wait for the market to correct. Wait for the interest rates to come back down. Which makes it really hard.”