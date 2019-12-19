SEATTLE — A former Washington special education teacher has sued the Bremerton School District, saying she was locked in a room with a 7-year-old student who kicked and punched her.
She also said that school officials ignored her reports of inappropriate behavior by another paraeducator.
The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that 50-year-old Wendy Maki of Grapeview filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in September, accusing the school district of negligence, false imprisonment and civil rights violations. She spoke to reporters this week, she said to spotlight the trauma and violence that teachers sometimes endure on the job.
District officials have denied that Maki was ever locked in a room with the student and criticized her for singling out the child.
An attorney for the district said a single employee was disciplined for inappropriate boundaries, such as giving small gifts, but there was no finding of unsafe or sexually suggestive behavior.