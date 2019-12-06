BOISE — A former Boise Police officer accused of lying under oath is now filing a tort claim against the Boise Police Department, claiming former police chief Bill Bones disclosed protected information.
The tort claim filed by Kayse Stone on Nov. 11 was obtained by the Idaho Statesman through a public record request. Tort claims are allegations filed against a governmental agency that preface a lawsuit.
Stone’s tort claim focuses on a letter written by Bones on May 16 that was sent to Boise resident Matthew Lee after Lee filed a complaint about Stone’s actions as an officer. The Statesman previously reported on the letter in July.
The tort claim states that Bones sent a copy of the letter to a member of the public that contained “personal and protected employment information” and contained “incorrect and defamatory information.” Stone claims that the letter was sent in violation of the policies, procedures and rules of the city of Boise and the Boise Police Department.
She claims Bones “caused or contributed to the publication of this letter in the Idaho Statesman.”
The Idaho Statesman did not obtain the letter from Boise Police. The Idaho Statesman requested a copy of the letter from BPD and was denied based on “personnel” exemptions.
However, Lee provided the Statesman a copy of his letter — and BPD verified to the Statesman that it was written and signed by Bones.
Records obtained by the Statesman showed that a deputy city prosecutor sent notices to defendants, telling them that Stone violated “departmental policies regarding truthfulness in testimony in court” on May 7, 2018, at a child custody hearing. The hearing was between Matthew Lee and his child’s mother.
Stone claims in the tort that her right to privacy and due process were violated. Stone asks for $100,000 in damages for loss of wages and benefits and the mental anguish and emotional distress she claims she endured.
Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams said she could comment on allegations made in a tort claim.
BPD would not verify whether Stone was terminated or left the department for another reason, but a police spokeswoman verified that her last day with the department was June 5.