Clyde Ewing has been found guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of his trial.
The 12-member jury deliberated for two hours Friday to reach the verdict. Ewing was convicted for the shooting death of Samuel Johns on Jan. 8, 2021, at 1706 Seventh Ave. Ewing’s son, Demetri, 17, was tried separately and found guilty April 22 on the same first-degree murder charge in Johns’ death. Demetri Ewing was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, and was tried as an adult.
A status conference for Clyde Ewing is scheduled for Thursday and his sentencing is set for July 21. Demetri Ewing’s sentencing is scheduled for June 16.
Court clerk Teresa Dammon read aloud the verdict as Clyde Ewing stood up, showing no visible reaction. He was led out of the courtroom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in handcuffs.
There were about 30 people in the audience of the courtroom, including members of the Johns family and investigators in the case. Some of the victim’s family closed their eyes in relief when the verdict was read and were emotional. Later, a few hugged and thanked prosecutors and detectives for their work.
“We are happy with the outcome of the trial and couldn’t be more pleased with how the cases came together. It is my sincere hope that the victim’s family has some amount of closure,” Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said in a statement. “After a well deserved weekend off, my office will start preparing for the next homicide trial that is scheduled to start in July, State v. Brashear.”
To decide the case, 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill read the 12 jurors — four men and eight women — their 33 jury instructions outlining the charges. As part of the instructions, the jury’s first duty was to decide whether or not Clyde Ewing was guilty of first-degree murder, if they found Ewing not guilty of that charge then there were a series of other charges the jury could consider including second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and unlawful entry. However, the jury made a unanimous decision on the initial charge of first-degree murder.
Before the jury was given the case to deliberate, they heard closing arguments from the prosecution and defense. Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith outlined the evidence and timeline of the murder to the jury in her closing argument. She stated that Clyde and Demetri Ewing planned to rob or burglarize the Johns home over Clyde Ewing’s “obsession” with a missing bag. She cited testimony where Clyde Ewing asked about his missing bag and graffiti with the word “bag” at the Johns’ home.
Smith noted surveillance videos from Walmart, one showing the Ewings purchasing zip ties and another showing the Ewings purchasing two black sweatshirts. A photo on Clyde Ewing’s phone taken Jan. 3, 2021, at the Hacienda Lodge, where he and Demetri were living, depicts a handgun. However, a gun wasn’t found when investigators searched the motel room.
Smith also outlined the route to and from Hacienda Lodge to the Johns home with surveillance video of two bicyclists. Smith replayed the 911 phone call from the night of the shooting and audio from a surveillance video near the Johns residence with voices. She suggested to the jury that the voices are those of Clyde and Demetri Ewing, with Demetri saying “I shot him, Dad,” followed by Clyde uttering an expletive.
Smith said the Ewings left behind evidence at the crime scene, including shell casings, bullets, zip ties fashioned into handcuffs, tape, a Walmart bag and bicycle tracks. Some of the evidence also had DNA from both Ewings and a fingerprint from Demetri Ewing. Evidence was also collected from the Ewings’ room at the Hacienda Lodge that connected the Ewings to the crime scene through forensic analysis.
After Smith outlined the timeline and evidence, she went through the jury instructions, explaining the definitions of first-degree murder, robbery and burglary. She stated the first-degree murder charge fit the case because the Ewings’ planned and committed the crime together. “Now it’s up to you to hold him (Clyde Ewing) accountable for this,” she said to the jury. “Find him guilty of first-degree murder.”
Defense attorney Rick Cuddihy presented his closing arguments to the jury, stating that the prosecution lacked evidence connecting Ewing to the crime scene. He said eye witnesses and video surveillance couldn’t positively identify Ewing was at the Johns home the night of the shooting.
He also outlined evidence that couldn’t be conclusively linked to the Ewings. Items of evidence found at the crime scene, which were compared to evidence found at the Hacienda Lodge, only appeared to be similar through forensic analysis. Although video surveillance showed the Ewings purchasing those items at Walmart, numerous others people could have also purchased those same items. Gunshot residue also couldn’t be linked to the Ewings because it was unknown how or when it appeared on the Ewings’ clothing.
Cuddihy noted an absence of evidence, including geolocation data from Clyde Ewing’s phone showing he was at the Johns home. Investigators didn’t check for surveillance video west of the Hacienda Lodge or east of the Johns residence. And there was also no blood found on the Ewings’ clothes.
Cuddihy said there was a reasonable alternative to the evidence and the events the prosecution presented. If the jury believes Clyde Ewing was at the Johns home the night of shooting, he suggested that the Ewings went into the home to retrieve the bag and didn’t know there would be people there. They then encountered people inside the home, including Johns, and a struggle began. Demetri Ewing went into the living room from the kitchen, saw Johns and Clyde Ewing fighting, panicked and shot Johns. If that was the case, Cuddihy said the jury would need to find Clyde Ewing guilty of involuntary manslaughter.
“There is reasonable doubt the Ewings’ committed first-degree murder and you should find him (Clyde Ewing) not guilty,” Cuddihy said. “With this, my client is in your hands.”
In a rebuttal of Cuddihy’s closing argument, Smith discussed the term “reasonable doubt,” and the defense wanting the jury to believe it was “coincidence” that evidence connected the Ewings to the crime.
“This makes no sense. It is not a coincidence,” Smith said. “All these items taken as a whole prove to you that Clyde Ewing is guilty of first-degree murder.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.