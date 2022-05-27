Several events marking Memorial Day are planned over the next few days in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington. Here are details on some:
The sixth annual Theon Military Flag Ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the tiny community near Anatone.
Veterans and the public are invited to the event, which will feature speakers, a blessing, the “missing man table ceremony,” the singing of the national anthem and the raising of the flag. There will also be live and silent auctions, with the proceeds benefiting the Idaho Veteran’s Assistance League — Lewiston.
Drinks and hot dogs will be provided. Those who want to bring a dish to share are welcome to do so.
Theon is south of Asotin and north of Anatone. Those taking State Route 129 will turn at Mill Creek Road to get to the ceremony.
The American Legion Lewis-Clark Post 13 has scheduled a remembrance of all U.S. military personnel who died in wars and conflicts at 10 a.m. Monday at the Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston. The ceremony will include speeches, music, the placing of wreaths and the playing of taps.
The Kendrick VFW is planning short Memorial Day ceremonies at several small communities Monday. Those ceremonies will be at 8 a.m. at Kendrick, 9 a.m. at Troy, 10 a.m. at Deary, 11 a.m. at Bovill and noon at Elk River.
A grave headstone for World War I veteran Joe Heitz will be dedicated during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Keuterville Cemetery near Cottonwood.
Heitz died Nov. 13, 1923, at Lewiston because of a war injury to his arm that had not healed. He was buried at the Keuterville Cemetery, but without a headstone. The new stone was purchased by Cottonwood VFW Post 4902.
Residents at Bishop Place Independent Living in Pullman have organized a Wall of Honor to recognize military veterans or their surviving spouses.
The wall, which features photographs of the veterans in uniform and/or in later life, will be introduced at 2:15 p.m. Monday at the facility’s main lobby at 811 SE Klemgard St. Brief remarks will be made by resident and career Navy veteran Steve Schlake.