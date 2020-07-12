VIOLA — It was a glorious Saturday on the Palouse, but it turned inglorious in a hurry for Festivus the alpaca.
Hogtied on a shearing table at the annual Grazing Hill Fiber Arts Festival in Viola, the unsuspecting beast whimpered as Cory DeWinkle gave him his first shearing in celebration of his birth at last year’s inaugural festival.
“They all have their own personality,” DeWinkle said, responding to a question from one of the dozens of attendees. “Some will just lay there and are really amiable. Some, you touch them and they’ll scream. And the screamers, you can hear them all the way across the festival.”
Festivus took his denuding fairly well, however, his sad cries never rising to the level of sheer panic. And this was in spite of a bloody nick DeWinkle accidentally gave him on his thigh, an occupational hazard that was quickly remedied with a squirt of super glue.
DeWinkle, who owns Grazing Hills Ranch with his wife Katie DeWinkle, explained that the fibers of an alpaca’s fleece are so dense that breeders need to use aggressive electric shears that leave little margin for error.
“It doesn’t take very much,” he said.
In the end, DeWinkle returned Festivus to the petting zoo, now a scrawny shadow of his formerly fluffy self.
“A lot of people think they’re bigger and bulkier than they really are,” he said. “It gives you a good idea of how much fiber they produce.”
Festival volunteer April Baumgartner stood nearby with a sample of the fiber for visitors to feel. She and her family just acquired four alpacas from the DeWinkles for their own 5-acre farm in Genesee, to go with their pigs and chickens. Alpacas Dion, Tuesday and Lydia were bought with breeding in mind, while Tess is about 20 years old and entering retirement, Baumgartner joked.
Aside from breeding, Baumgartner said she plans on getting well versed on the ins and outs of shearing the alpacas and processing the fiber into usable material.
“I would like to learn,” she said. “I have a lot of women in my family who make yarn.”
At 18 years old, Camille Keyes of Spokane is already an old pro at the knitting game. She was combing over the various fleeces – the sheared coat from one animal – that were being harvested from the alpacas at Saturday’s shearing demonstrations, waiting for a color to catch her eye.
Keyes said she was 7 or 8 when her grandmother, Gayle Brown, started to teach her to knit.
“Neither of us can remember what started it,” she said of her swift devotion to the hobby. “I just enjoyed it. It was just something to do. I knit a lot of sweaters. I mostly follow patterns, but I like to alter them a lot.”
Her mother, Amy Keyes, explained that “something to do” has grown into a bit of an obsession, and now Camille has graduated to spinning her own yarn. Her family even gave her a spinning wheel for her 16th birthday.
Cory and Katie DeWinkle bought the alpaca farm from her family about four and a half years ago, and started the festival to help promote agricultural education and tourism.
“I think it helps bring it full-circle where agricultural products come from,” Cory DeWinkle said of what he sees as an exercise in community bonding. “It lets (visitors) see that everything is related.”
The DeWinkles struggled for weeks to plan the festival safely in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, and came close to calling it off a number of times. But Katie DeWinkle said they relied heavily on local health officials for guidance, and made sure their vendors were on board with safety measures, like face masks and social distancing.
And the large number of pre-festival sign-ups for the 13 classes was an indication of the pent-up demand for something to do in the community, she added, so they kept pressing ahead.
The vast majority of those at the free festival were wearing masks. One vendor was even selling versions with little alpacas and llamas printed on the fabric. The DeWinkles and their volunteers also set up hand sanitizing stations and placed signs asking people to stay a distance of one alpaca away from each other.
The whole affair couldn’t have happened without those volunteers, Katie DeWinkle added, and the support of other members of the Viola community who lent a hand. She hopes to expand the festival into a “Viola Days” celebration next year.
“People are still kind and giving and supportive of others,” she said.
The festival continues today.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Grazing Hills Fiber Arts Festival
WHERE: 1042 Four Mile Road, Viola
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today
COST: Free
OF NOTE: Masks recommended, social distancing required. Check the event website or Facebook page for last-minute changes to the schedule.