If you got through this year without getting sick, or having somebody you love getting sick or dying, that’s about the best Christmas present you could ask for.
If you made it thus far without losing your job, or your business or your self-respect, that’s just icing on the Christmas cookie.
If you learned something about getting along with people who have different ideas than yours, if you defused a possibly angry situation by being kind and respectful and if you modeled good behavior in front of children, then you have moved to the very top of Santa’s Good Boy and Girl list.
Because — and I don’t have to tell you this — it’s been a trying year.
I’ve heard so many people say they can’t wait for 2020 to be over. It makes me sad to hear that. Because even though there’s been a lot of stuff going on this year, it’s still one more year of our lives. Every time we made it through to the end of the day and woke up the next morning has been a gift. No matter how tough things might have seemed to be, we don’t have to look far to see someone who’s worse off than we are.
And there’s little doubt we’ll all be able to look back on 2020 and have plenty to talk about for years ahead. Which is a good thing. Just think of those awkward moments when you’re faced with making conversation with a stranger, or somebody you don’t have much in common with. All you have to say is: “So how’d you make out in 2020?” and let the chatter begin.
Perhaps the theme of this year should be the oft-repeated phrase: “We’re all in this together.”
This simple declaration, annoying as it sometimes sounds, has been used to help people understand that whatever struggles, sorrow, grief or misunderstandings there have been between people, we still belong to the same species, and we’re really on the same team, like it or not. We have different ideas on how to get to the goal posts, but everybody’s bottom line is to take care of oneself and the people we love.
It hasn’t been such a bad year. We’re seeing the light at the end of a couple of dark tunnels, and every new day is a chance to start over, do better, try again.
I can’t think of anything better I want for Christmas.
