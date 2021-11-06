Evelyn Higheagle and Frank Weaskus were named Elders of the Year for the Nez Perce Tribe.
The presentation, which included tributes by members of the Nez Perce senior advisory committee, tribal Chairman Samuel Penney, family members and friends took place Friday at the Clearwater Casino event center. The ceremony is an annual event in which Nez Perce Tribal elders are nominated by other seniors and selected by the advisory committee.
Higheagle was born in Tacoma, but returned to the reservation in Lapwai during the summers to spend time with relatives. She eventually moved back to Lapwai, graduated from Lewis-Clark State College, married and spent 31 years teaching in the Lapwai School District.
Higheagle and her late husband, Anthony, were strong supporters of the Lapwai athletic teams and worked behind the scenes to help organize tribal powwows and other celebrations.
Weaskus grew up on the reservation and retired from the Nez Perce Tribe financial department in February following a 43-year career there. He has been a strong supporter of Nez Perce rituals, language and traditions, and has participated in drum ceremonies around the Northwest. He received a degree in finance from the University of Idaho.
Higheagle and Weaskus were presented with certificates and handmade blankets.