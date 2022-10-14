Voters will be asked to decide on the next District 2 judge in an election runoff from the May primary.
Retired Judge John Bradbury and Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans both are running for the position. Bradbury received 38.58% of the vote in May and Evans was right behind with 38.57%, with another candidate, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, coming in third. Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff is needed in the November general election.
The winner replaces Judge Jay Gaskill, who is retiring at the end of the year. The 2nd District includes Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties.
For Bradbury, he’s deciding to come out of retirement because he sees issues that need to be fixed, which he can do as a judge. He said the public has been left out of the judiciary process by having retired judges be replaced by the Idaho Supreme Court instead of being elected by the people.
He also takes issue with the high cost of the court system. Bradbury said lawyers are charging between $200-$400 an hour, which the average person can’t afford.
“(The judiciary) doesn’t serve the purpose it was established to accomplish,” he said.
Some of the solutions he proposes includes reducing court costs by having attorneys present some of their arguments by telephone rather than coming to court to argue their motions, as well as rejecting motions from attorneys that would disqualify a judge from a case without cause. He would also put deadlines on cases, with every civil case to be resolved within a year and criminal cases in six months.
He said those changes would give all people more equal standing in court and help public opinion of the court by being more fair.
“I’m not running against Michelle Evans — I’m running on a platform that I think will be more accessible and fair,” Bradbury said. “More accessible by reducing cost, and fairer by having judges that people elect.”
However, he knows that his age might be a stumbling block for some voters. To reassure them that he has the ability to return to the job, he points to his record on the Lewiston City Council. Since he’s turned 80, he’s helped get a new library director, worked on a bond for a $20 million wastewater treatment facility, filed lawsuits to stop the city from charging utility users for nonutility projects and led efforts to change the city government to a strong mayor form.
“I challenge anyone half my age to tell me they’ve accomplished more,” Bradbury said.
Evans is hoping to take the next step in her career with the district judge position.
“I’d like to be a district judge, it’s always been in my sights,” she said. “I’m interested in pursuing the next level.”
She also thinks she has the experience for the job based on her 20 years as a prosecutor, including her years as a deputy prosecutor handling felony cases. She is familiar with the complexities of the felony cases as well as the civil cases that could cross her desk in the 2nd District. Although she sees some of those cases in the initial appearances and preliminary hearings, those eventually go to the district level for trials and sentencings and she wants to be involved in seeing the process through.
Evans also said that her experience both in front of the courtroom and behind the bench make her qualified for the district court. It has given her the integrity, independence, legal knowledge and ability, judicial temperament and experience she needs for the job. Those qualities earned her the highest average score from the Idaho State Bar members during the primary election — there is a link to those survey results on Evans’ website.
“All of those have trained me to be a good district judge,” Evans said. “I have all the qualifications and experience needed for district judge.”
Evans is also hoping she can improve public confidence in the judiciary by taking on the district judge position. One of the ways she hopes to accomplish that is to continue to work on collaborative solutions to address mental and behavioral health issues. She does that currently by voluntarily presiding over the Nez Perce County Mental Health Treatment Court.
By having more treatment options for those dealing with mental health or substance abuse it will help keep people out of the criminal courts and comply with probation. In addition to treatment, Evans also said assisting people with housing, food insecurity and education is another way to manage those issues.
“The whole goal there is to reduce recidivism and to help them be productive citizens,” Evans said. “Our drug flow into the community is huge. It impacts so many people so that’s another issue we need to focus on to help those individuals and reduce recidivism.”
The general election is Nov. 8.
John Bradbury
Age: 86.
Education: Gonzaga High School; Bachelor of Arts at University of Idaho; Juris Doctor at University of Michigan Law School.
Work experience: U.S. Army intelligence in Korea; practiced law for 25 years; rancher in Idaho County for four years; taught as adjunct professor at Lewis-Clark State College; served for eight years as district judge from 2003-2011 before retiring.
Previous political experience: Two years on Lewiston City Council, eight years as district judge.
How long lived in area: 50 years, including Clearwater County.
Family: Single.
Website: None.
Michelle M. Evans
Age: 56.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in psychology (along with minors in sociology, social work and music) from the University of Idaho in 1989; Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Idaho College of Law in 1993.
Work experience: 20 years as a deputy prosecuting attorney, with the Lewis County Prosecutor’s Office from 1994-95 and with the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office from 1995-2014; the last nine years serving as senior deputy; eight years as a Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge.
Previous political experience: None.
How long lived in area: Past 8 years in Lewiston, and 30 years in Moscow before that.
Family: Husband, Terry, of 32 years; two sons, ages 24 and 16.
Website: JudgeMichelleEvans.com.