Voters will be asked to decide on the next District 2 judge in an election runoff from the May primary.

Retired Judge John Bradbury and Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans both are running for the position. Bradbury received 38.58% of the vote in May and Evans was right behind with 38.57%, with another candidate, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman, coming in third. Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, a runoff is needed in the November general election.

