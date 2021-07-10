People living in the Zaza, Redbird, Waha and Stagecoach areas of Nez Perce County were advised to evacuate immediately Friday afternoon because of wildfires.
The area was being threatened by what is now called the Snake River Complex, which is made up of the Shovel Creek, Captain John and Hoover Ridge fires. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office was in charge of the evacuation.
Before the evacuation was ordered, the Nez Perce County commissioners issued a disaster declaration Friday afternoon because of the imminent threats the fires pose to property, public utilities, infrastructure, lines of communication, private property and lives of local responders and private citizens.
In their declaration, the commissioners asked people living in areas affected by the wildfires to prepare for possible evacuation depending on fire behavior. The commissioners asked the public to avoid unnecessary travel or sightseeing in these areas and reminded people not to fly unmanned aerial systems, such as drones, while the wildfires are burning.
Smokejumpers, three bulldozers and numerous pieces of heavy equipment are fighting the Snake River Complex, burning an estimated 20,000 acres about 30 miles south of Lewiston. Road closures are in place on Zaza Road at Deer Creek. A Northern Rockies Team 4 Type 2 incident management team will take command of the complex today.
Progress is being made along fire lines to protect many structures.
Vehicle traffic is limited to people traveling to and from their homes in this area and all recreational and off-road or four-wheeler traffic has been restricted.
The Lewiston Police Department is also asking recreational boaters to stay away from the area west of the Red Wolf Bridge on the Snake River, to give firefighting helicopters and planes room to collect water that they’ll drop on wildfires. Drones also aren’t allowed in that area or around fires.
Firefighters on the Pine Creek Fire burning in steep and rugged terrain near Leland managed to hold the fire on the west side of Pine Creek and east of Heimgartner Road on Friday. The fire, located southeast of Juliaetta, is estimated at 400 acres with zero containment and residents in the area were allowed to return to their homes.
About 30 structures are threatened and there are limited evacuations in place. The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has been contacting landowners and will continue to monitor the situation if additional evacuations become necessary.
The Sand Mountain Fire, located 2½ miles east of Laird Park in Latah County, is burning about 35 acres in heavy timber. The Laird Park Campground on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Palouse Ranger District will be closed for public safety because of the fire. Several trails in the area also have been closed. Trail closure orders are available online at bit.ly/3r1o8Ex.
The Scott Road Fire, under the management of the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, is estimated at 500 acres and is located about 8 miles north of Boehls Camp in Clearwater County.
The Butte Creek Fire in Clearwater County is estimated at 600 acres and has spotted east into the Thompson Creek drainage. As soon as smoke clears enough for safe aviation, a Type 3 helicopter will begin bucket work on the spot fire. No structures are currently threatened.
The Benton Rock Pit Fire and Benton Ridge Fire are northwest of Headquarters and are each about 50 acres. They are expected to burn together.
The Northern Rockies Team 6 Type 2 incident management team took control of the Butte Creek, Scott Road, Hobbit 1, Benton fires and others.
The Sweet Ridge Fire burning timber east of Waha is an estimated 30 acres and is about 25 percent contained. No structures are threatened at this time.
The Too Kush 2 Fire, under the management of the Maggie Creek Forest Protective District, reemerged Thursday night into a 100-acre wildfire. This fire is now a priority. Crews are working on indirect dozer lines and hand lines to try to box it in and prevent it from spreading. There are currently 30 people working on the fire, including a helicopter and other heavy equipment. The fire is located on Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Department of Lands endowment lands upriver from Kooskia.
The Big Horse Fire is currently holding at about 40 acres and burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia on steep terrain in timber at the edge of agricultural land. No evacuations have been ordered.
The Ridgewood Fire, located about 3 miles south and east of Kamiah is between 40 to 47 acres, burning on steep terrain in timber, brush and grass, making it difficult for firefighters to work. A helicopter with a bucket is working the fire as well as 70 people and heavy equipment.
The Dixie Fire, 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City, remains at about 11,000 acres and is continuing to burn and spread in all directions. Firefighters are holding the western line at Forest Service Road 222 and aviation and ground resources are working on structure protection and improving roads and fuel breaks. Residents in the area were asked to evacuate Tuesday and the recommendation remains in effect.
The Jumbo Fire located west of the Dixie Fire is burning about 1,387 acres and is spotting to the east. Fire managers are monitoring the fire activity and seeking resources and personnel who will be focused on structure protection and fuel mitigation.
Hot, dry, windy conditions will continue through the weekend and are expected to peak Sunday, which could critically affect fire behavior. Firefighting resources are scarce and at least 34 new fires were detected in Idaho on Thursday.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration for wildfire Friday and mobilized Idaho National Guard firefighters and aircraft to assist in the effort.
The governor’s emergency declaration authorizes National Guard personnel with fire line qualifications to work on active wildfires and for other personnel to support fire logistic activities. In addition, the governor’s emergency declaration makes National Guard aircraft resources available.
Air quality is currently ranging from the “good” to the “unhealthy” categories of the Air Quality Index and an air quality advisory on the Nez Perce Reservation remains in effect until further notice because of the smoke from the wildfires. Smoke may move in and out of the area depending on fire and wind activity and some areas may be impacted more than others. No burn permits will be approved. Conditions will be reassessed Monday.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is moving ahead with a project to address the buildup of fuels to lessen risks to the communities because of wildfire, as well as improve wildlife habitat and watershed conditions.
The Clear Creek Integrated Restoration project is located 5 miles southwest of Kooskia and will affect about 11,000 acres in the Clear Creek drainage. The project was developed with input from the Nez Perce Tribe.
