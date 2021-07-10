A Level 3 Evacuation order has been issued for Cloverland Road, south of Brisley Road, where the Silcott Fire is burning in Asotin County, according to an alert issued this afternoon.
Earlier in the day, the Nez Perce and Lewis county sheriffs' offices asked that all livestock be moved from the Snake River Complex evacuation areas, south of Lewiston.
The complex, which burning in a northerly direction in the Waha area in the Craig Mountains, is comprised of three wildfires, Shovel Creek, Captain John Creek and Hoover Ridge.
The sheriffs asked that roadways be left open for emenergency vehicle and fire operations traffic.