SPOKANE — Officials issued evacuation notices Sunday morning to Spokane Tribe of Indians and Stevens County residents near an 8-acre, wind-driven wildfire that started on the 4700 block of Reservation Road.
A level 1 “get ready” evacuation order was in place for residents on Reservation Road, Johnny Walker Way, Sanctuary Way and South Cemetery Road just before noon, according to the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office.
One of those residents under an evacuation order was Raymond Peone, 68, who lives in a home on Reservation Road with his wife and four grandchildren. Peone said fire engines arrived on scene after 9 a.m., and he stepped outside to take out the trash and see where they were headed.
“I looked south, and all I could see was smoke,” Peone said, as he hosed down his property Sunday afternoon.
Flames came within several hundred feet of the family’s barn, he said.
“It was knocking at the side of it (the barn), then all of a sudden the wind changed,” he said.
Stevens County 911 Coordinator Rick Anderson said the sheriff’s office has contacted 50 homes by either landline, cellphone or email. Stevens County deputies and tribal police were also going door to door to notify residents in the area, he said.
The fire is close to the reservation’s eastern border with Stevens County at Highway 231.
The Spokane Tribe, Stevens County Fire District 1 and the Washington Department of Natural Resources responded to the fire.
DNR initally reported a smoke check in the area just after 10:30 a.m.