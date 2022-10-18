Evacuation area shrinks near fire east of Vancouver

A large plume of smoke billows from the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain in east Clark County in this view taken at about 11:30 a.m. Fire activity increased significantly Sunday morning due to unseasonably hot, dry and windy conditions. (Photo by Chris McGee)

 Chris McGee/The Columbian

CAMAS, Wash. — Some roads reopened and evacuation zones shrank near a wildfire fed Sunday by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Wash., as fire officials got a better handle on fire activity amid weather changes.

About 3,000 residents were told to leave their homes Sunday night as the Nakia Creek Fire in eastern Clark County near Camas ballooned in size, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

