Age: 42.
City of residence: Clarkston.
Title/occupation: Financial adviser.
Family: Married with two daughters, ages 9 and 11.
Education: Engineering degree from California State University Long Beach, Master’s of Business Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management.
Work history: Learned business early on selling Cutco Cutlery to pay way through college. Worked in Southern California for a worldwide construction tool and material company called Hilti; held market manager role for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman shortly after moving to Clarkston; then joined the Morgan Stanley office at Clarkston in 2012.
Hobbies/interests: Mountain biking, hiking, boating, snowboarding, home improvement projects, just bought a stand-up paddle board, “plus any activity my kids are into.”
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you?: “I served a year as president of our Lewiston Rotary Club. That was wonderful, however winding down my final quarter as COVID-19 was causing everything to shut down was interesting. Also served as chairman of the Board for the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2016; president of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees in 2015-16.”
As to what may surprise people: “I was heavily into racing motocross from before the time I could drive up through college. So I’ve always had a thing for two wheels.”