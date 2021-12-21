Applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program — Conservation Innovation Contract projects are due April 29, the Natural Resources Conservation Service announced Monday.
The program is a new enrollment option created by the 2018 Farm Bill.
“You might say it’s a steppingstone between classic EQIP and the Conservation Stewardship Program,” said Amie Miller, acting state conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
The program will provide producers with the opportunity to implement practices focusing on climate-smart agriculture, even on land that does not have full agricultural operations.
Applications for the program are accepted on a continuous basis; however, only the applications received by April 29 will be considered for funding during this particular cycle. Applications received after the deadline will be reviewed in subsequent cycles.
Like the classic EQIP, EQIP-CIC helps agricultural producers complete resource conservation projects and make conservation-related management changes on their farms or ranches. Conservation program participation is voluntary and helps private landowners and operators defray the costs of putting conservation practices in place.
Anyone wishing for more information on these programs may contact the local U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center or visit online at nrcs.usda.gov/programs.