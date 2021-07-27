The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing a hefty fine for a man who allegedly operated his suction dredge mine in the South Fork of the Clearwater River without a Clean Water Act permit.
According to a news release, the agency is proposing Carl Grissom, of West Richland, Wash., pay a $24,000 penalty. The agency said Grissom operated a recreation suction dredge there in 2018 and was notified by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality that he may need to obtain a general permit from the agency. According to the news release, Grissom did not apply for the permit. The Boise-based environmental group Idaho Conservation League documented Grissom allegedly operated his dredge for nine days between July 15 and Aug. 12.
Under the Clean Water Act, the EPA may pursue fines of up to $22,584 for each day a person operates a dredge mine and discharges sediment into a water body without a proper permit. Suction dredge mining can destroy fish eggs and newly hatched fish, according to the news release.
The South Fork of the Clearwater River is home to fall chinook, steelhead that are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.
For many years miners needed only an easy-to-get permit from the Idaho Department of Water Resources to operate dredges on many Idaho rivers. That changed in 2013, when the EPA required miners to obtain National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permits. The permits typically require extensive environmental analysis and can take years to complete.
But in 2016, the Forest Service completed an environmental analysis on the South Fork that permitted suction dredge mining if certain conditions designed to protect water quality and fish habitat were followed. Under the new system, miners could operate on the South Fork by getting a less onerous EPA general permit combined with a state permit, along with filing a plan of operations with the Forest Service.
Some miners have objected to the change and insist they only need the state permit.