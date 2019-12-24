A coalition of a dozen environmental groups has written a letter to the U.S. Forest Service asking for more time to comment on the recently released draft forest plan revision and environmental impact statement for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
Drafts of the two documents were released Friday and are open for a 90-day public comment period. The groups contend in their letter to Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert that its release during the busy holiday period when people with an interest in the forest are busy spending time with friends and family cheats them of about two weeks of the 90-day period. They want Probert to extend the comment period by an additional 90 days.
They argue that even people who have time to comb through the document are not likely to be able to contact appropriate Forest Service employees to ask them questions, because many of those employees are taking time off for the holidays.
“The public, who owns the national forests, should be allowed adequate time to review the plan. It won’t hurt the timeline for revision to allow the public adequate opportunities to review the voluminous materials, including updated portions of the assessment,” they wrote. “Besides, shortchanging the public involvement process, while taking considerably more time than promised in preparing the draft environmental impact statement and plan, sends the wrong signal to the public about agency credibility.”
The letter was signed by representatives of the Friends of the Clearwater, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Conservation Congress, Friends of the Bitterroot, Friends of the Wild Swan, Kootenai Environmental Alliance, independent consultant Mike Bader, Swan Valley Coalition, the Wilderness Society, Center for Biological Diversity, WildEarth Guardians and Wilderness Watch.
The two draft documents detail in broad terms how the forest will be managed in the next 15 to 20 years. They set timber harvest goals, recommend areas for congressional consideration for wilderness designation or inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River system and identify areas where forests can be managed for timber harvest, recreation and other uses.
The documents are revisions of the individual Nez Perce and Clearwater forest plans that were last updated in 1987. The conservation leaders note that because the two forests are now managed as a single unit, the document is much more lengthy and will take more time for members of the public to review.
