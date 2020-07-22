SPOKANE — An environmental group filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration Tuesday for failing to release public records on the termination of a program to restore grizzly bears to the North Cascades in Washington.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt earlier this month traveled to Omak, Wash., to announce his agency will not conduct the environmental impact statement needed to reintroduce grizzlies into the North Cascades.
That surprise decision prompted the Center for Biological Diversity to file its lawsuit in federal court in Washington, D.C.
“The secrecy surrounding this issue has persisted for years, and it’s mind-boggling that the Interior Department has taken its anti-wildlife agenda to this level,’’ said Sophia Ressler, an attorney for the environmental group. “Our suit aims to get to the bottom of the administration’s distorted priorities on grizzlies and other imperiled species.”
In announcing the decision, Bernhardt said the Trump administration was listening to people who live in the region.
“The people who live and work in north central Washington have made their voices clear that they do not want grizzly bears,” Bernhardt said.
But the North Cascades ecosystem, which includes North Cascades National Park and surrounding areas, is one of six federally-designated grizzly bear recovery zones in the United States.
The terminated program would have involved transplanting a number of grizzly bears into the North Cascades ecosystem.
Attorneys from the U.S. Department of Justice have 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.